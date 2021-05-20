La Desalmada, Raúl Araiza exposes extreme ritual, black magic?

La Desalmada, Raúl Araiza exposes extreme ritual of actors | Instagram

The beloved host of the Hoy Program, Raúl Araiza revealed some of the cast of La Desalmada who perform a strange ritual. Could it be that they practice black magic? And as if that were not enough, the dear Negrito participated in it.

Raúl Araiza Herrera He shared in his Instagram stories that two of his companions from the telenovela starring José Ron and Livia Brito, including Francisco Gattorno, were performing a strange ritual very early.

The hilarious actor indicated that it was too early for so much madness; However, in the face of the current virus, nothing is enough and Raúl Araiza ended up joining his colleagues, who sprayed everything to avoid contagion.

It may interest you: More than friends? Luis Miguel y Manterola, former Garibaldi reveals

This is one of the many reasons why the public loves Araiza, her enormous sense of humor. El Negrito and his teammates took in the best way, with humor, the precautions that should be taken everywhere these days.

It may interest you: Pink lace, Yanet García reveals a taste

The driver of Today He has shared on his official Instagram account frequently behind the scenes and details of the recordings of this now famous story, something that his followers have greatly appreciated.

It may interest you: Connected to oxygen !, Salma Hayek was at risk of leaving

It does not matter if he is at risk from a scorpion or there is a strong hail, dear Raúl Araiza has taken with humor everything he has faced in the locations of José Alberto Castro’s production.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Currently, Norma Herrera’s son is very active, since in addition to being part of this cast, he continues in the Hoy Program and in the hilarious Members Al Aire por Unicable.