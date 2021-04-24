La Desalmada, Livia Brito opens her robe and catches glances | Instagram

The beautiful Cuban actress Livia Brito once delighted her followers from the beach and what is more than special, she showed off her spectacular silhouette in complicity with the sea. The protagonist of La Desalmada apparently did not touch her heart to avoid impacting in such a way. His followers when opening his robe to show off more of it from the beach.

The beauty Livia Brito Pestana From the clear sand she boasted her anatomy worthy of a beauty queen because her curves quite simulate a stylized hourglass, highlighting her small waist and shapely legs.

The famous actress The protagonist of telenovelas on Televisa shared a photograph in which it is more than evident how much he is enjoying his stay at sea and even decided to open his patterned and colorful robe to show off his two-piece swimsuit to the fullest. The outfit that the beautiful Livia brito He chose for the occasion has a sailor style, since blue and white tones and stripes are a constant in his outfit.

To complement her outfit, the star of The Pilot He used huge and dark sunglasses and his hair tied back to avoid being betrayed by the wind of the place. To highlight her beautiful legs, the famous actress and model pointed her feet, also giving an appearance of being taller and more stylized.

Nature became the perfect accomplice of José Ron’s companion in the melodrama, as she looked more than spectacular with the blue of the sky and the sea at her feet as the background of the artistic photography.

The photograph in question was shared on the official Instagram account of Livia Brito on March 20, 2018 and obtained more than 230 thousand reactions on the famous social network; In addition, her loyal followers could not resist complimenting the beautiful Livia and she received more than 2000 comments in the social network box, which were filled with hearts, kisses and compliments for the famous 34-year-old.

Much has been said about Livia Brito’s return to soap operas. There are those who were surprised and in great disagreement with José Alberto Castro for offering this opportunity to the Cuban after having been in a huge uproar. According to the information that circulated, Brito was caught by a paparazzi with a man, a situation that bothered them and so they decided to face him and damaged his equipment.

Due to this situation, Livia was involved in the news and there was even a formal complaint from the paparazzi, who despite having obtained a resolution in his favor, has not yet been compensated for the situation.

Despite this and that she probably had conflicts in her career as a result of this, Livia Brito did not stop working and staying active for her followers through social networks.

Often times, the beautiful Livia boasts images of her day to day, including her training and others to inspire Internet users and some photoshoots with which she steals the breath of more than one.

Livia Brito is happy and fulfilled and awaiting the premiere of The soulless. In this story, the young woman will give life to a very strong character and will once again partner with the handsome actor José Ron.

The actress will play a woman who loses her husband in the middle of their wedding night and will seek to know the truth and that those responsible pay, what she does not expect is that on the way she will find love again.