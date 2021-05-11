La Cuca is at its best: José Fors – El Sol de México

After more than a dozen albums, hundreds of presentations in America and Europe, and a couple of changes in their original line-up, the members of La Cuca say they are in the most productive stage of their careers, and are grateful that the public continues to accept his style.

“Like every career has its ups and downs. Ours has been intermittent, with its small pauses, but six years to date, we have worked with more continuity, and we feel in the best moment. Now that we made the album Pornoblattea (2020) , which in a way was to return to the first one, with Cuca’s good humor and the songs, it is like renewing the blood. We were very happy with the result, “said José.

True to their desire to be honest with their fans, their freedom of expression is the aspect that they have defended the most throughout their career, especially in recent years in which bands like Café Tacvba, modified their lyrics to adapt to the values current.

José emphasized that they will never succumb to the era of cancellation, since he considers it absurd for people to be offended by the lyrics they use in his songs, and he personally does not regret any of his compositions.

Guitarist Alex Otaola added that, “you cannot judge with current morals things that were said before, everything is evolving, and I think that social networks have led to a kind of Holy Inquisition instead of dialogue. La Cuca has been politically incorrect since it began, that has been one of the pillars ”.

To continue this good run, they are preparing a self-concert for this May 20 at 7:00 p.m., in Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, a fact that they are looking forward to, since the pandemic interrupted their anniversary, and they were never convinced of the all the virtual format to bring the celebration to streaming.

“We are going to pick up where we left off, we are going to celebrate these 30 years. It is very important to us, and to close followers. We have played very little of this new record live, and we want the opportunity to do so. “