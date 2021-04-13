‘La cocinera de Castamar’ already occupies the TOP 10 of Netflix

Period fictions live a moment of splendor, largely due to the success achieved by ‘The Bridgertons’. We know that you are looking forward to the premiere of season 2, which unfortunately will not be our beloved Duke, but you have a good alternative if you are a fan of the genre. We refer to ‘The cook of Castamar’, the production that just landed in Netflix. In fact, this exciting plot has already been positioned in the famous TOP 10 of the platform and has an entourage of fans.

After its premiere on Atresplayer, as one of the latest major proposals, and on Antena 3, we can now see it through this other route, yes, only one chapter a week will be available, so no marathons for now. You will once again wish that the days go by to follow the story of Clara Belmonte and the Duke of Castamar (yes, we also have a Duke here). The two are linked by a pain-laden past, but meeting will change their destinies forever. Can a cook be with a man of high birth? That is the key, the struggle to break with social differences and the corsets of the 18th century, the time in which the plot unfolds. In addition, they must dodge the villain Enrique de Arcona.

In the main role is Michelle jenner that returns to coincide with Hugo Silva in a series. In fact, we will soon see them in action in the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’, another of the most anticipated productions of the season. The cast also includes Roberto Enríquez and Maxi Iglesias (‘Valeria’). Sex, intrigues, betrayals and an exquisite setting for this television version of the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

