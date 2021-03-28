LA Clippers wins 122-112 over Philadelphia 76ers

03/28/2021 at 7:21 AM CEST

LA Clippers managed to prevail at home in front of Philadelphia 76ers by 122-112 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the LA Clippers players achieved the victory away against San antonio spurs 85-98, so after this result they added a total of six victories in a row. For their part, the Philadelphia 76ers also won away from home to Los angeles lakers by 101-109. LA Clippers, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 31 victories in 47 matches played, while Philadelphia 76ers he also continues in play-off positions with 32 victories in 46 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Philadelphia 76ers was the main dominator, increased the difference to a maximum of 10 points (9-19) until finishing with a result of 29-30. Later, the second quarter featured the two contestants, with movements on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial score of 36-30. After this, the players came to rest with a 65-60 in the light.

In the third quarter LA Clippers distanced themselves in the electronic, had a maximum difference of 14 points (89-75) and the fourth finished with a partial result of 32-24 (97-84). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players cut distances, although it was not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 25-28. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 122-112 in favor of LA Clippers.

Much of the victory of LA Clippers was cemented from 24 points, nine assists and nine rebounds from Paul george and the 28 points, four assists and four rebounds of Kawhi leonard. The 29 points, six assists and seven rebounds of Tobias Harris and the 17 points of Danny green they were not enough for Philadelphia 76ers won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, LA Clippers will play against Milwaukee bucks in it Staples Center, while in the next meeting, Philadelphia 76ers will face Denver nuggets in it Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.