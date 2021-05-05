LA Clippers win over Toronto Raptors 105-100

05/05/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

LA Clippers managed to win at home against Toronto raptors by 105-100 on a new NBA day. Previously, LA Clippers players were defeated at home to Denver nuggets by 104-110. For their part, the Toronto Raptors defeated away from home Los angeles lakers by 114-121. At this time, LA Clippers has 44 victories in 66 games played, which would allow him to access the Play-off positions, while Toronto raptors it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 27 games won out of 66 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured both contestants, with various movements on the scoreboard and concluded with a 26-30. Later, in the second quarter the visitors widened their difference and had a maximum difference of seven points (41-48) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-24. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 48-54 points before the break.

During the third quarter again there were alternations in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 34-28 and 82-82 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-18. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 105-100 for the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Paul george Y Marcus morris for his contributions to the team, after getting 22 points, four assists and nine rebounds and 22 points, two assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Fred vanvleet Y Pascal Siakam for his actions in the game, with 27 points, 13 assists and two rebounds and 24 points, two assists and seven rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, LA Clippers you will see the faces with Los angeles lakers in the Staples Center. For its part, Toronto raptors will face Washington Wizards in the Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.