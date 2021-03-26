LA Clippers win over San Antonio Spurs 85-98

03/26/2021 at 04:20 CET

LA Clippers managed to win against San antonio spurs away from home 85-98 on a new NBA day. Previously, San Antonio Spurs players were defeated at home against LA Clippers by 101-134, so after the game they accumulated five defeats in a row. For their part, the LA Clippers beat away from home San antonio spurs by 101-134, so after the match they added a total of five wins in a row. With this result, LA Clippers It has 30 victories in 46 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions, while San antonio spursAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-offs for now with 22 games won out of 42 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter featured both contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard and ended with a 27-30. Later, during the second quarter again there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-19. After this, the players reached the break with a 55-49 on the counter.

In the third quarter the players of LA Clippers they managed to regain points until the game came back, they scored the maximum difference (four points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 13-23 (68-72). Finally, during the last quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run and scored the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17 -26. Finally, the clash ended with a final result of 85-98 in favor of the visitors.

Much of the victory of LA Clippers was cemented from 24 points, four assists and 13 rebounds from Paul george and the 28 points, four assists and four rebounds of Reggie jackson. The 23 points, two assists and four rebounds of Demar Derozan and the 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds of Dejounte murray they were not enough for San antonio spurs could win the game.

The next clash will face LA Clippers with Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. For his part, the next opponent of San antonio spurs will be Chicago Bulls, with which it will be measured in the At & t Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.