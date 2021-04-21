LA Clippers win over Portland Trail Blazers by 112-113

04/21/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

LA Clippers managed to win as a visitor to Portland Trail Blazers by 112-113 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Portland Trail Blazers players were defeated at home against Charlotte hornets 109-101, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the LA Clippers won at home to Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105, getting a total of four victories in the last five games. With this result, LA Clippers has 41 games won out of 60 played, which allows him to remain in the Play-off positions, while Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he also remains in Play-off positions with 32 victories in 57 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 31-30. Later, in the second quarter again there were alternations in the electronic until finalizing with a partial result of 29-26. After this, the players accumulated a total of 60-56 points before the break.

The third quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 22-30 and a total of 82-86. Finally, during the last quarter the local team players reduced distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and raised the difference to a maximum of six points (102-96) Although it was not enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 30-27, thus ending the match with a final result of 112-113 in favor of the visiting team.

In addition the players of LA Clippers that stood out the most during the game were Paul george Y Marcus morris, who had 33 points, three assists and 11 rebounds and 16 points and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Cj Mccollum Y Norman Powell for his actions during the game, with 28 points, five assists and five rebounds and 23 points, three assists and one rebound respectively.

The next meeting of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Denver nuggets in the Fashion Center, while the next game of LA Clippers will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.