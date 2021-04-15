LA Clippers win over Detroit Pistons 98-100

04/15/2021 at 05:20 CEST

LA Clippers won Detroit Pistons away by 98-100 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with LA Clippers by 131-124, so after this result they accumulated four consecutive defeats. For their part, the visitors won at home against Indiana Pacers by 115-126, so after the game they added a total of eight victories in a row. LA Clippers, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 39 games won out of 57 played, while Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 16 victories in 55 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the light until finishing with a result of 27-30. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team distanced itself in the electronic game and reached a difference of eight points (45-53) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-23. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 49-53 points before the break.

In the third quarter there was a comeback by the local team players, they came to win by eight points (77-69) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-20 (77-73). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2 and scored the maximum difference (two points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-27. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 98-100 for the visitors.

During the match they highlighted Reggie jackson and Ivica zubac for their participation in the game, after getting 29 points, one assist and six rebounds and 18 points, two assists and 13 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Jerami grant Y Saddiq bey, with 28 points, two assists and three rebounds and 17 points and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Detroit Pistons you will see the faces with Oklahoma city thunder in the Little Caesars Arena. For his part, the next adversary of LA Clippers will be Philadelphia 76ers, with which you will see the faces in the Wells Fargo Center. Check the full NBA schedule.