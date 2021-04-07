LA Clippers win 133-116 over Portland Trail Blazers

04/07/2021 at 7:22 AM CEST

LA Clippers was imposed as a local Portland Trail Blazers by 133-116 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Los angeles lakers 104-86, adding a total of three victories in their last five games. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Oklahoma city thunder by 133-85. After the game, LA Clippers achieves a place in the Play-off positions with 34 victories in 52 games played, while Portland Trail Blazers it also continues in play-off positions with 30 wins in 50 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter, the LA Clippers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a 10-1 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 15 points (45-30) until finishing with a result of 47- 32. Then in the second room Portland Trail Blazers managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial of 12-1 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-34. After this, the players reached the break with a 73-66 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 14 points (84-70) until concluding with a partial result of 28-23 (101-89). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team managed to distance itself again in the electronic, in fact, it achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 20 points (128-108) and the fourth He finished with a partial result of 32-27. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 133-116 in favor of LA Clippers.

Along with all this the players of LA Clippers that stood out the most during the confrontation were Kawhi leonard and Paul george, who had 29 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds and 36 points, five assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Norman Powell and Cj Mccollum, with 32 points, one assist and four rebounds and 24 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of LA Clippers will be against Phoenix suns in it Staples Centerwhile in the next game, Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Utah Jazz in it Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.