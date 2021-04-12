LA Clippers win 131-124 against Detroit Pistons

04/12/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

LA Clippers took the victory at home against Detroit Pistons by 131-124 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Houston Rockets 126-109, so after the game they completed a six-game winning streak. On the other hand, the visitors lost away from home with Portland Trail Blazers 118-103, getting a total of four defeats in their last five games. After the game, LA Clippers get a place in the Play-off positions with 37 games won out of 55 played, while Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the play-off positions with 16 victories in 54 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Detroit Pistons He was the main leader on the court, increasing the difference to a maximum of eight points (6-14) until finishing with a result of 30-35. Later, the second quarter had several leader changes on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 33-27. After this, the teams reached the break with a 63-62 in the light.

During the third quarter, the visiting team managed to regain points until the game came back, reached a difference of 12 points (77-89) and ended with a partial result of 31-37 and a total of 94-99. Finally, in the last quarter there was a comeback by the local team players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-1 and raised the difference to a maximum of 11 points (129-118), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37-25, thus ending the match with a final result of 131-124 in favor of LA Clippers.

The triumph of LA Clippers it was due in part thanks to the 32 points, nine assists and three rebounds of Paul george and the 33 points and six rebounds of Marcus morris. The 18 points, 13 assists and five rebounds of Cory Joseph and the 26 points, three assists and four rebounds of Josh jackson they were not enough for Detroit Pistons could win the game.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Little Caesars Arena. For its part, the next meeting of LA Clippers will be against Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.