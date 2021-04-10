LA Clippers win 126-109 against Houston Rockets

04/10/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

LA Clippers won at home against Houston Rockets by 126-109 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the LA Clippers players won at home against Phoenix suns 113-103, so after this result they added a total of five victories in a row. For their part, the Houston Rockets also defeated at home Dallas mavericks by 102-93. LA Clippers, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 36 matches won out of 54 played, while Houston Rockets it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 14 games won out of 52 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Houston Rockets He was the main leader in the arena, in fact, he got a 19-2 run and went on to win by 11 points (19-30) and finished with 26-36. Then during the second quarter LA Clippers managed to recover points to come back the game, in fact, the team achieved a partial 28-2 and had a maximum difference of 23 points (67-44) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 41-10. After this, the teams reached the break with a 67-46 in the electronic.

In the third quarter, the visiting team reduced distances on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter until finishing with a partial result of 27-37 (and a 94-83 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of LA Clippers they managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 16-2 and came to win by 22 points (126-104), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-26. Finally, the match ended with a result of 126-109 for the locals.

In addition the players of LA Clippers that stood out the most during the confrontation were Kawhi leonard Y Reggie jackson, who had 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds and 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Christian wood Y Kevin Porter, with 23 points, two assists and three rebounds and 14 points, 13 assists and six rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of LA Clippers will be against Detroit Pistons in the Staples Center, while the next adversary of Houston Rockets will be Golden state warriors, with which it will be measured in the Chase Center. Check the full NBA schedule.