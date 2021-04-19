LA Clippers win 124-105 over Minnesota Timberwolves

04/19/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

LA Clippers was imposed as a local Minnesota Timberwolves by 124-105 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Philadelphia 76ers 106-103, while the visitors won at home against Miami Heat by 119-111. At this time, LA Clippers It has 40 victories in 59 games played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs. For its part, Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 15 games won out of 58 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by LA Clippers, went on to win by 10 points (24-14) and ended with a result of 29-26. After this, in the second quarter the locals expanded their difference, in fact, they achieved a 15-2 partial and reached a difference of 23 points (68-45) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 43-27 . After this, the players accumulated a total of 72-53 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter, the local team players increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 16-2 and had a maximum difference of 38 points (104-66) and concluded with a partial result of 32-16 and a total of 104-69. Finally, during the last quarter the visitors reduced distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 16-2 partial, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 20- 36, thus ending the match with a final result of 124-105 in favor of the locals.

The triumph of LA Clippers It was due in part thanks to 23 points, five assists and seven rebounds from Paul george and the 15 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds of Kawhi leonard. The 23 points, three assists and six rebounds of Anthony Edwards and the 16 points, five assists and six rebounds of Karl-Anthony Towns they were not enough for Minnesota Timberwolves could win the game.

In the next clash of the competition, LA Clippers will play against Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center, while Minnesota Timberwolves will face Sacramento Kings in the Golden 1 Center. Check the full NBA schedule.