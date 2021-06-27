LA Clippers on the ropes: Phoenix makes it 3-1 at Staples

The Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 are practically seen for sentence. Except miracle (although there are several precedents), Phoenix suns will play the NBA Finals. The Arizona franchise has put the 3-1 in its favor this morning in the aggregate of the tie against Los Angeles Clippers after storming the Staples Center for a score of 84-80.

The Suns have managed to take a meeting where failed pitches have reigned. No one from either team has managed to have an inspired night in front of the basket, a fact that has been reflected on the scoreboard so little bulky.

In the meantime, it is worth highlighting the figure of DeAndre Ayton as MVP of the match. The pivot has become strong in the zone both offensively and defensively, and finished the game with 19 points and 22 rebounds, nine of them offensive, in 41 minutes on the court. Devin Booker, 25 points and 8-22 in shooting from the field (36.4% TC). Chris Paul, 18 points and seven assists in 37 and a half minutes.

On the Clippers, Paul George has led the team’s attack with 23 points and six assists, plus 16 rebounds. However, most of his points have come from the personal line (12-18 from free throws, 66.7% TL).

The return of the ‘Cam Payne’ factor

In addition to the victory, the Phoenix Suns have had Cameron Payne available for this Game 4 of the Western Finals. The point guard is being one of the best players of these Suns in the playoffs, and the Arizona franchise had worried about the injury suffered in the last game. Today: five points, two rebounds and three assists in just 19 minutes of play.