LA Clippers defeat Toronto Raptors 96-115

05/12/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

LA Clippers was imposed as a visitor to Toronto raptors by 96-115 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Toronto Raptors players were defeated at home against Memphis Grizzlies by 99-109, so after this result they completed a streak of five consecutive losses, while the LA Clippers also lost at home with New York Knicks by 100-106. With this result, LA Clippers which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 46 victories in 69 games played. For its part, Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 27 games won out of 69 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the LA Clippers players were the main protagonists, reaching a difference of 12 points (13-25) to finish with 19-27. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team managed to maintain their difference on the scoreboard and ended with a partial result of 33-33. After this, the players came to rest with a 52-60 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the electronic game, they came to win by 18 points (67-85) until they ended with a partial result of 19-25 and a total of 71-85. Finally, during the last quarter he distanced himself again LA Clippers, reached a difference of 19 points (78-97) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 25-30, thus ending the match with a final result of 96-115 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, LA Clippers won the victory thanks to 18 points, three assists and 10 rebounds from Ivica zubac and the 20 points, five assists and seven rebounds of Kawhi leonard. The 16 points and seven rebounds of Chris boucher and the 13 points, three assists and four rebounds of Khem birch they were not enough for Toronto raptors won the match.

In the next NBA game Toronto raptors will face Chicago Bulls in the United Center, while LA Clippers will seek victory against Charlotte hornets in the Spectrum Center. Check the full NBA schedule.