LA Clippers clinch victory over Milwaukee Bucks 129-105

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

LA Clippers defeated as a local Milwaukee bucks by 129-105 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Philadelphia 76ers by 122-112, so after the match they added a total of seven victories in a row, while the visitors lost at home with New York Knicks 96-102, so after this result they completed a four-game losing streak. After the game, LA Clippers he remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 32 victories in 48 games played. For its part, Milwaukee bucks he also manages to stay in play-off positions with 29 games won out of 46 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 13-0 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 26-38. Later, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 31-17. After this, the teams reached the break with a 57-55 on the counter.

During the third quarter the locals increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 12 points (91-79) until they ended with a partial result of 39-31 (and a 96-86 global). Finally, in the last quarter the players of LA Clippers they managed to distance themselves again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 14-2 and scored the maximum difference (24 points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-19. After all this, the match concluded with a final result of 129-105 in favor of the local team.

The victory of LA Clippers was built on 23 points, eight assists and nine rebounds from Kawhi leonard and the 25 points, three assists and five rebounds of Marcus morris. The 32 points, three assists and six rebounds of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 24 points, seven assists and four rebounds of Jrue Holiday they were not enough for Milwaukee bucks could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next game LA Clippers will face Orlando Magic in it Staples Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Milwaukee bucks will play against Los angeles lakers in it Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.