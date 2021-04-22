LA Clippers clinch victory over Memphis Grizzlies 117-105

04/22/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

LA Clippers took the victory at home against Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Portland Trail Blazers by 112-113, so after the match they added a total of four victories in a row. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Denver nuggets 139-137, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games. At this time, LA Clippers It has 42 victories in 61 games played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions, while Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the play-off positions with 29 games won out of 57 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Memphis Grizzlies He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team achieved a partial 10-2 and went on to win by 18 points (18-36) until finishing with a result of 24-39. Later, during the second quarter, the players of LA Clippers, in fact, they got an 11-2 run during the quarter, which ended with a 29-23 run. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 53-62 points before the break.

In the third quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker, which finished with a partial result of 34-20 and an 87-82 of global result. Finally, over the course of the last quarter LA Clippers their difference increased, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and had a maximum difference of 15 points (114-99) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-23. After all this, the match ended with a result of 117-105 in favor of the local team.

During the match they highlighted Luke kennard Y Marcus morris for their participation in the game, after getting 28 points, two assists and seven rebounds and 25 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out JA Morant Y Jaren Jackson Jr., with 22 points, four assists and six rebounds and 15 points and eight rebounds respectively.

The next clash of LA Clippers will be against Houston Rockets in the Toyota Center. For his part, in the next meeting, Memphis Grizzlies will seek victory against Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. Check the full NBA schedule.