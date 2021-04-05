LA Clippers clinch victory over Los Angeles Lakers 104-86

04/05/2021 at 12:50 AM CEST

LA Clippers got the victory at home against Los angeles lakers 104-86 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the LA Clippers players suffered a loss at home against Denver nuggets 94-101, while the Los Angeles Lakers defeated at home to Sacramento Kings by 94-115. LA ClippersAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 33 victories in 51 games played. For its part, Los angeles lakers it also continues in Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 50 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator LA ClippersIn fact, he got a 13-2 run during the quarter and went on to win by 11 points (13-2) until he finished with a result of 27-20. After this, during the second quarter the locals increased their difference, in fact, they achieved another partial in this quarter of 12-2 and came to win by 20 points (50-30) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 26-18. After this, the players accumulated a total of 53-38 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter LA Clippers he distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-1 and increased the difference to a maximum of 24 points (65-41) and ended with a partial result of 24-17 and 77- 55 total. Finally, in the last quarter the visiting team reduced distances, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-31. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 104-86 in favor of the local team.

In addition, the most prominent players of LA Clippers They were Kawhi leonard and Marcus morris, who had 19 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds and 22 points and seven rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Montrezl harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker for their interventions during the game, with 19 points, two assists and six rebounds and 16 points and five rebounds respectively.

The next clash of LA Clippers will be against Portland Trail Blazers in it Staples Center. For its part, the next game of Los angeles lakers will be against Toronto raptors in it Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.