LA Clippers beat Houston Rockets (104-109)

04/24/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

LA Clippers managed to win as a visitor to Houston Rockets by 104-109 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Utah Jazz 89-112, so after the game they completed a streak of four losses in a row, while the visitors won at home against Memphis Grizzlies 117-105, so after this result they added a total of five consecutive wins. With this result, LA Clippers It has 43 games won out of 62 played, which allows it to remain in the Play-off positions. For its part, Houston RocketsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 15 victories in 60 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a 36-37. Later, in the second quarter the visitors increased their difference and reached a difference of eight points (48-56) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-28. After this, the teams came to rest with a 61-65 in the light.

During the third quarter there was a comeback from the local team and the fourth ended with a partial result of 19-11 (and 80-76 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-33, thus ending the clash with a final result of 104-109 in favor of the visiting team.

During the meeting they highlighted Paul george Y Reggie jackson for his contributions to the team, after getting 33 points, four assists and 14 rebounds and 19 points, five assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Christian wood Y John wall, with 24 points, two assists and 19 rebounds and 27 points, 13 assists and three rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Houston Rockets will be against Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena. For its part, the next game of LA Clippers will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.