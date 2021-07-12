La Civil, starring Arcelia Ramírez, receives an eight-minute ovation at Cannes

Violence in Mexico is not something new, however, with the passage of time it began to normalize because citizens resigned themselves to the fact that things were not going to improve. For this reason, several filmmakers undertook the task of maintaining the theme through their own eyes so that they do not stop fighting against it and that it is known that things must change, that the Mexican needs security, that mothers regain the confidence that you will see your children again.

Keep reading: I take you with me | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Several documentary filmmakers have focused on the issue, some of them achieved an unmatched impact due to the harshness of the situation, such as Hasta los Dientes – 100%, which shows a crime committed by soldiers who murdered two students and justified the act by planting weapons and assuring that they had some relationship with drug trafficking groups. As these are cases that have been forgotten by the authorities, their exhibition allowed to clear the name of the young people who were unlucky enough to be in what could be described as the wrong place and time, but were only in college .

Last year there was another documentary on Netflix called The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo – 100%, where a mother was accompanied on her journey to find her missing daughter and later demand justice for her femicide. This feature film shows the little support from the political power culminating in the death of the protagonist. Being a subject that is still current, sadly today news about disappearances continues to be heard, other filmmakers seek to expose the problem.

Continue with: War of Neighbors becomes the most watched on Netflix in Mexico

Such is the case of La Civil, a film directed by the Romanian Teodora Mihai and contextualized in today’s Mexico, which presents Cielo, a mistress who faces the kidnapping of her daughter and after being abandoned by the police and the authorities decides empower yourself to go out and look for it, even if it means confronting dangerous cartels. The film stars the Mexican Arcelia Ramírez and is currently competing in Cannes in the categories “A certain look” and “Golden Camera”.

After its exhibition on July 9 in the Debussy room, the film and its protagonist were applauded for eight minutes by the audience. During an interview with Sin Embargo, Verónica’s actress also commented that it is important that this film be seen because it reflects a wound that has not healed in Mexico.

Big and lasting applause for La Civil directed by Teodora Ana Mihai and with an incredible performance by Arcelia Ramirez ❤👏❤ # Cannes2021 #CannesFilmFestival #uncertainregard # Cannes74 #lacivil pic.twitter.com/HoK6r2b9Dh – Flanders Image (@flandersimage) July 9, 2021

I’m very happy. We are very happy. It is a film that speaks of a deep wound that we have in this country, and in many countries I suppose, I think it is very important that it has this projection. It was a very solid project from the beginning.

It may interest you: Mexican actor Alfonso Zayas dies

Teodora MihaiFor her part, she spoke with Agence France-Presse about her perspective as a foreigner; The director assured that the validity of her gaze is found in the fact that many Mexicans have begun to see violence normally, in addition to the fact that in her constant visits to the country she witnessed the contrast between Mexico before 2006 and Mexico after of the so-called war against drug trafficking started in the government of Felipe Calderon.

The filmmaker also commented that originally this story would be a documentary following Miriam, who was still looking for her daughter in 2015, but for security reasons they decided to treat it as fiction. Sadly Miriam was murdered and the projection of The Civil it is also a tribute to her. It is worth mentioning that the film is produced by Michel Franco and has the participation of Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño (I’m not here anymore – 100%).