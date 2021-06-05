La civil, a film filmed in Durango, will be at the Cannes Film Festival

DURANGO.

The Mexican film called “La Civil”, filmed in 2020 in Durango, will represent Mexico at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was the entity’s Secretary of Tourism, Elezar Gamboa de la Parra, who confirmed the above through his social networks. The film is directed by Teodora Mihai and co-produced by Michel Franco.

Photo: special

He stressed that it was on Thursday when the festival unveiled its billboard for what it will be representing Mexico.

The film was filmed in December 2020 in the municipalities of Durango Capital, Nombre de Dios and Canatlán, leaving a spill of 18 million pesos.