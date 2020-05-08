Jimena Pérez, the charismatic Choco, did something that she rarely does on her social networks and was showing herself from the shower in her home, causing a tremendous impact among her fans on social networks.

It turns out that the former Ventaneando driver, decided to show off how she cares for her skin when she is doing her personal grooming, so she began to record herself from the shower, generating all kinds of reactions between them how good she looks without a drop of makeup.

Fans go crazy

As it is customary on more than one occasion, Choco has been told that she is a very pretty woman and that she does not take up a lot of makeup to attract attention, proof of this are the comments that are launched in her various Instagram posts.

“I always love your good recommendations, friend”, “You don’t need any of that because you are beautiful, an impossible love,” “The most beautiful ever,” they write to Choco for her beauty.

Although other Internet users far from appreciating the beauty of Atala Sarmiento’s sister-in-law, they were bothered by the enormous amount of water she wasted to make the video, so she gained negative comments making it clear that artists must take care of everything they do.

Separated from Atala Sarmiento?

Recall that since last year many want to see Choco and Atala Sarmiento in action, since before they worked together in the Ventaneando program, unfortunately the first had to leave to focus on the growth of their children, while the second came out not reach an agreement with Tv Azteca, which caused him to resign.

But since then they have not been seen together so many assure that they stopped talking after Atala turned his back on the television to go to Televisa.

It may interest you

They filter “Free Woman”, the new song by Lady Gaga

Sweet and the hell that she lived when she was the mother-in-law of Giovanni Medina, ex of Ninel Conde

.