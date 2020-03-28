The host of A New Day has asked AMLO to watch the news: “Oh, sir! Watch the news! Because it seems that he lives on another planet earth”

The Chiquibaby He has joined the Mexican celebrities who have sent a strong message and criticism to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the position of his government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Like her actresses like Eiza González, Livia Brito and Thalía have dedicated strong words to the president.

What have you learned from difficult times in your life that can serve those who are having a hard time now?

The experiences of falling and climbing always make you stronger. I tended to be one of the most concerned, I am not saying that it does not continue to be, but I think I have improved a lot in that, in trying to see the full glass when something is happening that might get you out of your, from the “guacal” ( squeeze), as they say.

“You have to know how to adapt and transform, that is what makes a human being advance, be reinvent, be a better person. And that you know that at the end of the day everything that begins will end and when we turn back and see what happened, I don’t want to say that we are going to laugh, but we are going to take a deep breath and say “look! Everything we learned “

If you were facing the President of Mexico, López Obrador, what would you say?

Oh Lord! Get to see the news! Because it seems that he lives on another planet earth and has not found out what is happening in the world. How sad that in such a large country, in such a rich country in every way, we ignore and do not prevent!

Outside of the health we all want right now, what do you want?

Well, I would like to have a baby, and I don’t know, enjoy my life in my new city, which is Miami, that so many things have happened this year that I want to enjoy it a little more.

“Maybe buy a house and continue enjoying my life with my husband and who takes it away, maybe the stork is coming soon.”

Well, now with the quarantine …

Well, I am what I hope, because it seems that there is a fever for pregnancies, so let’s see if a friend hits me!

