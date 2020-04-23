Without exposing her beauty too much, the television host has shown that nude can be as sexy as it is elegant, it’s all about attitude and good taste

Chiquibaby, host of A New Day on Telemundo.

Photo:

Chiquibaby / A New Day

The Chiquibaby it overflowed the Telemundo screens with its beauty. The famous co-host of Un Nuevo Día appeared on the show with a nude outfit that elegantly highlighted her figure. The Mexican is highly favored by this range of colors, which not only make the tone of her skin shine, they also enhance the blonde of her hair.

It is highly remarkable that the Chiquibaby group does not deliberately expose its attributes, on the contrary. The top is long-sleeved, turtleneck and fitted, but perfectly draws its curves. The skirt is long and also nude, with an A-drop that gives it volume and movement from the waist to the feet.

The look ends with a pair of gold sandals that add a touch of shine, and the driver chooses not to overload her outfit with accessories. Thin and mid hoops dangle from his ears, and on his hands he wears only a couple of gold rings, too.

