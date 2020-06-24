La Chilindrina in a war with Televisa after demanding more than 20 years of royalties | Instagram

It recently emerged that the famous character of La Chilindrina has started a new war with Televisa for their rights after the popular series « El Chavo del 8 » was repeated with great success.

After seven years had elapsed, « Marie Antoinette of the Snows« Whoever gave life to » La Chilindrina « will definitely win a trial against Televisa and Roberto Gómez Bolaños Due to the authorship of her character, the comedian has once again started a war with the production house.

It may interest you La Chilindrina talks to her husband, from beyond

It was through the radio program « Todo para la mujer », through which, the actress who gives life to the popular character in the television series « El Chavo del 8« He noted that he still has a legal battle with the San Ángel television station for more than 20 years of royalties from the program.

After Chespirito and they gave me the resolution that ´La Chilindrina´ cannot be used by anyone but me, my relationship with Televisa is over, and right now what they are fighting is what they should supposedly give me royalties for Everything that happens in the program and I have never been given a penny.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The comedian reiterated that he is only fighting for his rights and for the fruit of his work, for which it is an injustice that he is not paid for it.

There is a small debt of more than 20 years because if the character is mine, they have to give me royalties from the rights. They have never given me anything and right now the lawsuit is in the courts, we are still fighting it, imagine if it is not unfair, it is my job, it is what I live from, it has affected me emotionally « .

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

It is worth mentioning that the program « El Chavo del 8« , has never lost popularity and is constantly being repeated by Las Estrellas, this time, on weekends many enjoy one of the most watched programs on Mexican TV.

It has been so many years that they exploit it in Central, South America and right now they are broadcasting it in Mexico. I ask for justice, but I leave everything to God, God is very just and He will provide, as revealed by the magazine Tv Notes.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Actress and comedian Marie Antoinette of the Snows, debuted for the first time with his character of « The chilindrina« 49 years ago, in the first program of the series »El Chavo del 8« in 1971, produced and performed by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

You can also read Video La Chilindrina reveals that she was Luis Miguel’s first love and there is evidence

For those who few know the nickname of « The chilindrina« the theory exists that it was a nickname that gave him »Mr Ramon« the character of the remembered actor Ramón Valdés, since according to what they say, the freckles of the character reminded him of the sugar of a » Chilindrina « , name by which also a famous bread It is known in Mexico.