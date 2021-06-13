La Cebrereña receives Peñaranda Bracamonte in its fiefdom

06/12/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

The Peñaranda visit this Sunday to El Mancho to measure with the Cebrereña in his eleventh game of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 18:30.

The Cebrereña faces the match with reinforced spirits after winning the last two games against him Becerril as a visitor and in front of La Bañeza out of his field by 0-1 and 0-1, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in three of the eight games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 27 goals in favor and 46 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Peñaranda Bracamonte had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Beroil Bupolsa during his last game, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Peñaranda Bracamonte they had won in three of the 10 matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and have conceded 45 goals against and scored 26 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cebrereña He has achieved statistics of one win, two losses and a draw in four games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the competition. At home, the Peñaranda Bracamonte has a balance of one victory, three defeats and a draw in five games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Cebrereña.

To this day, between the Cebrereña and the Peñaranda Bracamonte there is a difference of two points in the classification. At this time, the Cebrereña it has 30 points and is in eighth position. For its part, the visiting team is tenth with 28 points.