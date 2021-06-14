La Cebrereña defeats Peñaranda Bracamonte 2-0 in El Mancho

06/13/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

The Peñaranda failed to bend the Cebrereña, which won 2-0 during the match played this Sunday in El Mancho. The Cebrereña He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Becerril at home (0-1) and the other in front of La Bañeza away from home (0-1). Regarding the visiting team, the Peñaranda Bracamonte had to settle for a zero draw against the Beroil Bupolsa. With this defeat the Peñarandino team was placed in tenth position after the end of the match, while the Cebrereña is eighth.

The first part of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Cebrereña, who opened the scoring with a goal from Velayos in minute 8. After a new play, the score for the Cebrera team increased, which increased the score thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Terle in the 26th minute, thus ending the first period with a 2-0 on the light.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Cebrereña who entered the game were Mountains, Marmoset Y Juanma replacing Chinese, Pichu Y Velayos, while changes in the Peñaranda They were Alvarez, Herrera Y Jorge Mateos, who entered to replace Sanchez, Rodriguez Y Sanchez.

The referee decided to caution six players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Mountains and by the Peñaranda admonished Paul frankie, Sanchez, Titus, Peace Y Vincent.

With this victory, the Cebrereña it rises to 33 points and is placed in eighth place in the classification. For his part, Peñaranda Bracamonte it remains with 28 points with which it reached this eleventh day of the competition.

The next day the Cebrereña will be measured with the Santa Marta, while the Peñarandino team will play their match against the Real Burgos CF.

Data sheetCebrereña:Manteca, Adri Sugus, Jimenez, Ruba, Gordo, Pakato, Grillo, Velayos (Juanma, min.77), Terle, Chino (Montes, min.67) and Pichu (Titi, min.77)Peñaranda Bracamonte:Pipo, Villardon, Chego, Paz, Vicente, Pablo Frankie, Haro, Rodriguez (Herrera, min.77), Sanchez (Alvarez, min.77), Garcia and Sanchez (Alvarez, min.77)Stadium:El ManchoGoals:Velayos (1-0, min. 8) and Terle (2-0, min. 26)