La Cebrereña adds three points to his locker against Becerril (0-1)

06/07/2021 at 11:21 AM CEST

The Cebrereña added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Becerril, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the Mariano haro. The Becerril arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Beroil Bupolsa. Regarding the visiting team, the Cebrereña won their last match in the competition away 0-1 against La Bañeza. Thanks to this result, the Cebrera team is eighth, while the Becerril he is ninth at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second period started in an unbeatable way for the Cebrera team, who inaugurated their luminous with a goal from Terleira moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48, ending the match with a score of 0-1 on the scoreboard.

The coach of the Becerril gave entrance to Ishmael, Toilets Y Adri for Kuko, Varus Y Ruben Vallejo, while the Cebrereña gave the green light to Pichu, Fat Y Velayos, which came to replace Mountains, Marmoset Y Chinese.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Yes bad and red card to Yes bad (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Mountains, Garri, Cricket Y Pakato.

With this result, the Becerril is left with 28 points and the Cebrereña with 30 points.

The next day the churro team will play away from home against the Real Burgos CF, while the Cebrereña will seek victory in his stadium against him Peñaranda Bracamonte.

Data sheetBecerril:Sevi, Diego Martín, Sierra, Carlos, Ricky, Melero, Simal, Varo (Baños, min.74), Blanco, Rubén Vallejo (Adri, min.83) and Kuko (Ismael, min.72)Cebrereña:Javi G., Chino (Velayos, min.76), Ruba, Pakato, Garri, Titi (Gordo, min.62), Grillo, Adri Sugus, Terleira, Jimenez y Montes (Pichu, min.46)Stadium:Mariano haroGoals:Terleira (0-1, min. 48)