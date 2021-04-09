‘La casa de papel’: Úrsula Corberó is armed to the teeth in this photo from the filming of Part 5

Jarana is coming. Úrsula Corberó has shared on Instagram an image of the filming of the fifth season of ‘La casa de papel’ in which she is seen armed to the teeth. “My mother is that you are going to freak out with the fifth,” says the actress who plays Tokio in the text that accompanies the photo.

The photo has been applauded by fellow cast members such as Pedro Alonso, who commented “Mammma mia” and fire and rocket emojis, or Esther Acebo, who left a heart emoji as a comment. Belén Cuesta, signing of Part 4, also joined the emoji party with three flames of fire.

It makes sense that the Álex Pina series ends in style: as announced by Netflix in mid-2020, when the filming of this batch of episodes began, Part 5 will be the end of a fiction that was born on Antena 3 in 2017 and later found on Netflix an unprecedented international phenomenon for our industry. We still do not officially know the premiere date of this last season, but rumors say it will be in August.

What is confirmed are the signings of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who join a cast in which they return, in addition to those already mentioned, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga, among others.

Every day more fans

“The paper house” has earned millions of fans around the world, and many of them are as famous as Stephen King. Now an actor has joined the hordes of victims of his addictive ability: Jason Alexander. The American actor known for having played George Costanza in the sit-com ‘Seinfeld’ has shared his excitement for the Spanish series on Twitter.

I just finished watching all 4 seasons of Netflix’s Money Heist. Floored. In love. Devastated. It was SPECTACULAR !! Adored every episode, every actor, everything. Bravo cast, crew and creators. I love you all. ? jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 9, 2021

“I just finished watching all four seasons of Netflix’s ‘La casa de papel’. I’m on the ground. In love. Devastated. It’s spectacular! I’ve loved every episode, every actor, everything. Bravo to the cast, crew and crew. creators. I love you all. “