La casa de papel: They revealed details about the ending!

The paper house is working on its final season. Recently an actor revealed great details about the ending.

The paper house is one of the great successes on Netflix. The series not only has a lot of fame in Spain, but it also managed to become recognized worldwide. For this reason, there are many fans who are very eager to know how the story created by Álex Pina will end. At the moment not much is known about the latest installment, but an actor revealed some details to warm up.

Although the team met in 2019 to begin filming, they were affected by the pandemic as were many productions. So much so, that its premiere scheduled for April has been modified. Its release date is not yet known, but it is confirmed that it will be this year. Meanwhile, Úrsula Corberó has already shared the first image of this new season and another actor from La casa de papel gave information about the ending.

What will happen?

Pedro Alonso, actor who gives life to Berlin, used his social networks to say goodbye to La casa de papel and also to reveal a fact about the great closure of fiction. In a drawing, with which he accompanied his publication on Instagram, he assured that “spooky moments” await us.

Apparently the animals he portrayed – an eagle, a cobra, and a monkey – weren’t chosen at random. So much so that theories about what happened to his role increased much more: some say that he is not dead and will be the savior of the robbers and others that he is recruited somewhere to extract information from him, as happened with Rio.

And, in addition, with the phrase he dedicated to Álvaro Morte (The Professor), who gave life to his brother in the series, the speculations about Berlin gained even more force. “An extraordinary trip. One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey, “he said.