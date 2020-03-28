La Casa de Papel, seeking to steal vaccine against Covid-19, says Professor | Netflix

The Professor and the gang already have the target of their next robbery: the laboratory where the coronavirus vaccine is produced!

Álvaro Morte, who plays the character in La Casa de Papel, has shared he would like to steal at this time when the pandemic affects much of the world.

With times as they are and living what we are living, if we could enter the laboratory where the coronavirus vaccine is being made and be able to give it to humanity, that would be very good. It is a very good plan.

I, on the part of The Professor, would throw the hours that were necessary to generate that plan, shared Morte, in a conference call from Spain.

The Professor, one of the protagonists of the series about a group of people who enters the Mint and then the Bank of Spain to dock them, he is not sure if his character would be a good strategist in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

Álvaro acknowledges that due to the personality of El Profesor, he would do a lot of hard work to fulfill his mission and bring people the vaccine against the virus without causing greater chaos than is already experienced.

I would try not to misstep. In the first season, when he gathers the band for the first time in that classroom, he tells them: ‘Guys, we cannot hurt anyone, because if not, we will become children of p4t @’.

The Professor, if I had to think about this terrible thing that is happening, I would try to rake my brains to the end to try to get the most benefit. And, in this case, it would be a human benefit: trying to save as many lives as possible, adds the interpreter.

In addition, and as is the custom in the plot, it would be a plan that should be made and executed at setback, because it argues that with the speed with which the virus has spread in countries like Italy and Spain, every minute counts.

Yes, it would take a lot of effort, since it wouldn’t take too much time being the way things are, but it would take a lot of effort to study in the best way.

Álvaro Morte and the rest of the robbers, such as Nairobi (Alba Flores), Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) and Helsinki (Darko Peric), return on Friday April 3 with the fourth season of La Casa de Papel, one of the most important and popular Netflix series in Spanish worldwide.

From the first chapter we were giving everything without knowing if a lot of people were going to see us, little or normal. This is still the case for most of us. It is true that there is a moment when you think that a lot of millions of spectators are going to see it, but when it comes to acting we take that out of our heads and do our work like every day, Alba shares in the link.

