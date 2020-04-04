La Casa de Papel, Netflix Announces Season Five and Six | Netflix

There will be more of La Casa de Papel! , the popular streaming series will have sixteen more chapters, according to what Paco Ramos, Netflix’s director of original international content for Spain and Latin America, would have said long ago.

According to Ramos, “if everything went well”, there would be season five and six for the series; However, it has been most spectacular for what is a fact.

It was revealed that after the resounding success of the third season, Vancouver Media authorized the fifth and third part, Bluper says.

It may interest you: The paper house returns amid confinement due to coronavirus

According to the media, the fifth part would be announced after the presentation of the fourth season and the sixth, when the presentation of the fifth occurs.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It was yesterday, April 3, that the fourth season of La Casa de Papel was launched on the platform, causing the name to become trending on social networks.

Read also: La Casa de Papel 4 has arrived on Netflix

The Professor and the gang returned to end the robbery that began in the third season to recover Rio who was in the hands of the authorities.

The huge controversy this season will be whether Nairobi will survive the cruel attack by Inspector Alicia, after setting a trap using her son.

.