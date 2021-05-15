La casa de papel concludes with the filming of its last season – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The end of La casa de papel is getting closer and closer. Netflix has announced the end of filming for the fifth and final season of the hit series created by Álex Pina. And he has done it by sharing a photo with the cast dressed in the characteristic red jumpsuits and with all the members of the band armed to the teeth.

The recording has been very extensive, since it began in August of last year. “What began as a robbery, has ended up being a family,” the streaming service has written along with the photograph. “Thanks to all the fans for being part of the Resistance, we are eager to show you how this story ends,” concludes the message from the US Netflix account.

The farewell to the band of the Professor, Tokyo, Denver, Stockholm and company has also come through the official Spanish account of the streaming service … with a more concise message and with a much more indigenous flavor. “Let the paellas run through the Bank of Spain: The Resistance has finished filming # LCDP5,” they wrote next to the same photo.

In this fifth part, there will be two new additions, those of Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Velvet”) and Patrick Criado (“Red Eagle”). Also, come back for the final blow Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm) .

Also in this last season of the series are Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra) and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

Pina returns as showrunner, in addition to appearing as executive producer along with Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander leads the scriptwriting team, while the fifth season will be directed by Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.

Source: However