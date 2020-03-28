La Casa de Papel 4, Netflix advances its first chapter due to coronavirus | Netflix

For all those awaiting the great start of La Casa de Papel 4, Netflix has good news, as it will launch its first chapter before April 3.

According to the famous platform, the fourth season of the famous series will begin on March 30 and not on April 3 as planned.

Netflix used the hashtag #LCDParty to reveal the good news, in which he indicated that it will be at 10 am on March 30 the appointment to watch the first chapter of the famous series.

Everyone is in his house but we can organize ourselves to play at the same time the first episode of La casa de papel. March 30 #LCDParty

10:00 am

11:00 am

12:00 pm

1:00 pm pic.twitter.com/2pc1w7qtcU

– Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT)

March 28, 2020

Everyone is in his house but we can organize ourselves to play at the same time the first episode of La casa de papel. March 30 #LCDParty, shared Netflix on Twitter.

☝️ Let’s remember that the premiere of Part 4 is April 3. Let’s watch the first episode of Part 1 on March 30. #LCDParty

– Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT)

March 28, 2020

The fourth season will consist of eight chapters and begins very intense, with The Professor in serious trouble as the police are following suit.

– Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT)

March 26, 2020

While they are almost about to catch The Professor, the gang is inside the building in serious danger; mainly Nairobi, who is seriously injured.

At La Casa de Papel you can enjoy performances by Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspectora Sierra).

