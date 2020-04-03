La Casa de Papel 4 has arrived on Netflix | Netflix

There is no date that is not met, for all the fans of La Casa de Papel who were looking forward to their new season there is good news because the fourth season is now available on Netflix.

There are eight chapters that make up the fourth season of the famous Netflix series that returns with everything and Bella Ciao.

The platform has made a simultaneous premiere of the plot in all countries, so that everyone can enjoy this quarantine of the adventures of The Professor, Denver, Nairobi, Lisbon, Tokyo and the entire Band.

It may interest you: The paper house returns amid confinement due to coronavirus

8 episodes. Friday.

PST: 0:00 am

: 1:00 am

: 2:00

EST: 3:00 am

: 4:00 am

: 8:00 am

: 9:00

: 10: 00 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/owkNhoBnvc

– The Paper House (@lacasadepapel)

April 1, 2020

The end of the third season was really crazy, The teacher he is distressed because the plan did not turn out as expected and there is no plan, he is even devastated to think that his love, Inspector Murillo, has lost his life; But things are going from bad to worse as Nairobi is now fighting for his life and the gang is being cornered inside the building.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the midst of many unknowns, it ended last season, which is why many hope in this turmoil that will happen to Nairobi after the trap that Inspector Alicia Sierra set for her.

Read also: Netflix’s Dark series predicts apocalypse for 2020

Netflix revealed the titles of the eight chapters: Game Over, The Berlin Wedding, Anatomy Lesson, Sighs of Spain, 5 minutes before, KO Técnico, Tumbar la Carpa and Plan Paris, await the fans of the famous series.

Many are already watching the series and you, what are you waiting for to know the new plan of The Professor and his band?

.