La Casa de las Flores: Cecilia Suárez is accused of racism by Internet users and responds – Tomatazos

It is well known that these days you must be very careful with what you say and do on social networks. Cecilia Suárez failed in the above by sharing a video on Instagram where she is seen with Paco León, her co-star in La Casa de las Flores – 86%. She has braids in her hair, so he comments: “Look who I’m with, with this wild Indian.” He begins to laugh accepting the words. This fact has sparked controversy on social networks, with Internet users accusing the actors of being racists.

In recent months there have been important reflections on racism in Mexico, with many important names denouncing the structural violence to which indigenous people have been subjected for centuries. A good handful of Internet users prefer to reduce the situation to their own experience and not to the collective one, pointing out that no, that feeling displaced is not systemic, but a matter of “self-esteem and neglect.” Meanwhile, words like “India” continue to be used in a pejorative way and for this reason they have been accused of racism. Cecilia Suarez Y Paco Leon, white Mexicans in privileged positions.

For many social media users, who Paco call “wild india” Cecilia, and that she accepted it willingly, is a sign of her unawareness regarding the structural violence suffered by indigenous or brown-skinned people and an example of racism. In the face of criticism, Suarez began to block users and a few hours later shared some words in which he does not apologize, but transfers the misinterpretation of the words to whoever has read them, assuring that “wild india” was a compliment made by Paco to the Mayan blood that runs in his veins thanks to his paternal grandmother. Paco He responded in the comments with the same idea: “From the sweetest of affections, my only intention with that comment was to flatter you. Praise your braids, your roots, your strength and your indomitable spirit. I’m sorry if anyone was offended. “

