La Cartuja will receive fans for the third time during the pandemic

The Spain-Sweden, with which the team that Luis Enrique trains starts the Eurocup next Monday, will be the third with fans at the La Cartuja stadium since in March of last year sanitary regulations were dictated by the covid-19 and only Spectators were occasionally authorized to attend sports venues.

The Sevillian stadium had not hosted significant sporting events for years until in February 2020 the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Junta de Andalucía agreed that this venue would host the next four editions of the Copa del Rey final and also other matches of different national teams or organized by the RFEF.

Despite this, a month after that initial agreement, the state of alarm was decreed in Spain and all activity, including sports, was disrupted, with which La Cartuja had to wait.

That first Cup final, set for April last year and to which Athletic Club and Real Sociedad arrived, was postponed without a date, waiting for the pandemic to evolve favorably and that it could be played in a stadium, with capacity for about sixty thousand spectators, that it was full of fans.

With that match parked, this facility received on October 23, 2020 the Spain-Czech Republic qualifier for Euro 2022 for women, for which the authorities authorized the presence of eight hundred spectators and which was, then, the first international match to be played. in Spain with public after the appearance of the coronavirus.

After that first meeting with the public, in which the women’s national team won 4-0, the men’s absolute arrived, which was measured on November 17 in Germany in the historic 6-0 that the Red team achieved in the sixth and last day of group 4 of the League of Nations, which was again played without public due to the health protocols.

Almost a month later, on December 15, La Cartuja resumed football life and was the scene in which the Sevillian team of Tomares, from the Andalusian Division of Honor, received Osasuna in the first round of the last edition of the Copa del King.

In that game, the presence of the public was authorized, as happened in that of the Spanish women’s team, and about three hundred spectators came to see the overwhelming 0-6 of the Pamplona team.

After that second presence of fans in La Cartuja, the pandemic once again increased its effects in Spain and thus it entered 2021 with new restrictions due to health protocols, with which the following appointments in this stadium were behind closed doors.

On January 17, the final of the Spanish Super Cup was played, to which Barcelona and Athletic Club arrived and in which the Bilbao team won (3-2) with empty stands.

On March 31, the Spanish national team returned to play to face Kosovo in a match, again behind closed doors, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which ended with a 3-1 favorable to the team from Luis Enrique.

A few days later, on April 3, the 2020 edition Cup final arrived, which was postponed in its day and which finally had to be played without fans.

Thus, the followers of Real Sociedad could not celebrate in the stands the triumph of theirs (1-0) against Athletic, nor were those of Barcelona two weeks later, on April 17, when they won the Copa de la Copa final. present edition (4-0) also to the Bilbao team.

Now a new appointment in La Cartuja has already been announced and, for another reason, also the capital of Biscay as the protagonist since the San Mamés stadium was originally the one chosen by UEFA as the Spanish venue for the Eurocup.

Due to the favorable data on the evolution of the pandemic, the health protocols favor the attendance of fans to sporting events and the Junta de Andalucía ensured it for the matches of this tournament.

It was this commitment to UEFA that the Basque authorities did not guarantee in advance and for this reason the planned Bilbao venue was rejected at the last minute and the Seville venue was announced on 23 April.

Now, sixteen thousand spectators will be able to attend La Cartuja, which represents approximately thirty percent of the capacity, so interested fans, once they know the tickets that were available for returns after the change of venue, have had a new purchase term, a process that was carried out online.