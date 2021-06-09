La Cartuja will not ask fans for antigens

06/10/2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía confirmed this Wednesday that finally it will not be necessary to perform a PCR or antigen test to enter the matches of the Spanish soccer team at the Sevillian stadium in The Charterhouse.

The authorities have rectified after protests from fans, and It will not be mandatory to take a test, although it is still a recommendation for all attendees in order to ensure the safety of those present.

The Junta de Andalucía had demanded a test from all attendees after having purchased the tickets for one or more of the fourth matches that the fiefdom will host, but has finally backtracked. Much criticism fell on the economic and organizational complexity of said tests, since in many cases they are not free and the time to know the results would influence the travel plans.

“In the current epidemiological situation, the Ministry of Health and Families does not require the performance of an antigen test or PCR for those who attend the Eurocup at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville”, has been the statement of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía.

According to official numbers, the maximum authorized capacity in La Cartuja due to the pandemic is 30% of the total, what it means to grant entry to some 12,700 spectators who have purchased their tickets, while the rest of places until reaching the maximum of 16,000 would be reserved for the organization and commitments of the institutions.