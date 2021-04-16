La Cartuja will dress as culé in the Cup final

04/16/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

sport.es

The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will host the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona of this Saturday, April 17. Despite not having an audience, the Catalans will be able to feel the breath of their own thanks to a banner that the club will install in the stands of the stadium.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

“Semper culers! Semper amb vosaltres! (Always culés! Always with you!)” It will be the message that will appear behind one of the goals. A slogan created with the intention of transmitting to the Barça players the warmth of all their fans, despite not being able to be present.

It should be remembered that FC Barcelona will also wear a custom t-shirt for the final match, when the Blaugrana will try to lift their 31st Copa del Rey title.