La Cartuja will be the new venue for the Eurocup

Seville will be the Spanish headquarters to host the national team meetings in the Eurocup next summer after Bilbao could not meet the requirements from UEFA. Specifically, regarding the capacity allowed in stadiums since the organization asked that the public be allowed to attend the meetings, something to which the Basque Country has not wanted to compromise.

After the visit of the UEFA inspectors to the Andalusian capital, the La Cartuja Stadium has convinced as a substitute for San Mamés, as reported by various media. The idea is that the stands can be filled up to 25% public, that if the development of the pandemic allows it, it can be expanded to 35%.

💥 Report JA Alcalá 🤝 The negotiation has been carried out by Luis Rubiales personally with Čeferin (president of UEFA) 🏟️ They work with 25% of the public that can be expanded to 35% depending on the evolution of the pandemic 📆 More details will be known on Monday # PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/iWxBCKJggN – The Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 15, 2021

La Cartuja will thus be the headquarters where the Spanish team played their first three games of the Eurocup. In the group stage of the competition, Spain will face Sweden (June 14th), Poland (June 19) and Slovakia (June 23), playing all these matches at the Sevillian stadium.

In the same way, the meeting of round of 16 between the winner of Group B and one of the third parties that will pass the group stage.

The negotiations have been conducted by Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, personally with his namesake in the continental body, Aleksander Ceferin.