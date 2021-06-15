La Cartuja dries up, another problem for Spain

06/15/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team encountered an unexpected problem in his debut against Sweden at La Cartuja. The grass of the Sevillian stadium went from being a carpet just two weeks ago to becoming an irregular, dry ground with many difficulties for the ball to roll normally.

The surprise was capitalized since the Federation had very good references from the field. Since Spain set foot on the field on March 31 in front of Kosovo, it had not been used again and the Junta de Andalucía had taken responsibility for its good condition. UEFA had also supervised him to give the final OK to the change of headquarters from Bilbao to Seville.

Actually, the grass was unbeatable just a couple of weeks ago, according to sources consulted by SPORT. The problem came with the heat wave that the capital of Seville suffered last week. The grass got burned no time to recover it, among other things, because the heat does not stop.

“This is how any field in Seville would be in mid-June, La Cartuja, Villamarín or Pizjuán & mldr;& rdquor ;, was commented in the bowels of the Sevillian stadium after the game. The operators went to work at dawn and will not stop until Saturday when Spain returns to play against Poland on the same stage.

Luis Enrique said after the meeting that “It is no excuse, but the field should be better& rdquor ;. For now, Spain will not train at La Cartuja in the previous match against Poland, but will do so at Las Rozas. UEFA only requires training on the stage of the match on the debut day. The Poles will be locked in the facility, so it will not be able to protect itself one hundred percent.