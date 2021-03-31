La Calzada receives the Yagüe

03/31/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The Second Phase of Third Division begins in search of new objectives to The road and the Yagüe, who will face each other in the stadium The roll at 17:00 this Thursday.

The road it was in fifth position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 27 points and a balance of 30 goals in favor and 26 against.

With respect to his rival, the Yagüe he was fifth in the previous phase of the league with 31 points and figures of 30 goals in his favor and 22 against.

The two rivals have met before in The rollIn fact, the numbers show three wins and one loss in favor of The road. The last time they played The road and the Yagüe in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match concluded with a 3-2 in favor of Yagüe.