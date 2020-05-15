Argentine stadiums La Bombonera and Monumental are some of the candidates to host the 2021 Copa Libertadores final, Conmebol said on Thursday, a list that also has stadiums in Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

View of a ceremony held by Conmebol. 12/3/2019. REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

Photo: .

In addition to the Boca Juniors and River Plate stadiums, among the other venues looking to host the final in a single match in late November or early December, there are also Arena da Baixada, by Atlético Paranaense, the National Stadium of Santiago, according to organization that runs South American football.

For the finals of the 2022 tournaments, stadiums from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay were also presented, and for 2023 two stadiums from Colombia were also added.

Conmebol announced that it will hold a virtual meeting with the candidates between 25 and 26 May before submitting a proposal from the finalists to the council of the body that will make the decision. The cities will be inspected when it is possible to travel through South America again, added the entity.

The two main tournaments in the region are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the final of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores will be in Maracanã. The 2020 South American final will be at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba.

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

