La Bañeza 2-0 La Granja

La Bañeza won 2-0 against The farm during the match held this Sunday in the La Llanera Stadium. La Bañeza wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Real Burgos CF by a score of 1-0. For its part, The farm had to settle for a zero draw against him Salamanca CF B. With this defeat, the farm team was placed in seventh position after the end of the duel, while La Bañeza is third.

The The first team to score was the Bañezan team, which released the light through a goal of Wizard in minute 37. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of La Bañeza, which increased distances by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Suarez just before the final whistle, specifically in the 41st, concluding the first period with the score of 2-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of La Bañeza gave entrance to Buron, Erik, Matthew Y Juan for Yordan, Suarez, Fernandez Y Hedgehog, while The farm gave the green light to Movie, Bouzizoua, Dani Lazaro, Big Y Sanchez for Gabriel, Ayoub, Squad, Pocho albert Y The.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of five cards were seen. By La Bañeza the referee sanctioned with yellow to Dani alonso Y Aitor, while in the farm team he admonished Pocho albert Y Velasco and with red to Velasco (2 yellow).

With this result, La Bañeza is left with 36 points and The farm with 33 points.

Data sheetLa Bañeza:Raúl, Zabalo, Franco, Fernández (Mateo, min.81), Murciego, Suárez (Erik, min.76), Mago, Aitor, Eriz (Juan, min.81), Dani Alonso and Yordan (Burón, min.70)The farm:Lorenzo, Hernández, Pocho Albert (Grande, min.67), Velasco, Cuadrillero (Dani Lázaro, min.63), Barbudo, El (Sanchez, min.86), Pluma, Blanco, Gabriel (Peli, min.46) and Ayoub (Bouzizoua, min.46)Stadium:La Llanera StadiumGoals:Mago (1-0, min. 37) and Suárez (2-0, min. 41)