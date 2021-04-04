La Arandina achieves a narrow victory against Atl. Bembibre (0-1)

04/03/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The Arandina he won in the fiefdom of Bembibre 0-1 the duel that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Saturday at the La Devesa Sports Center. After the result obtained, the Arandino team is first with 39 points at the end of the match and the Atl. Bembibre sixth with 26 points in the locker after the match.

During the first half of the duel none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period luck came for the Arandina, which opened its marker with a bit of Munguía at 74 minutes, ending the match with the result 0-1.

At the moment, the Bembibre is left with 26 points and the Arandina with 39 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Atl. Bembibre will play his match against him Real Avila at home. For its part, Arandina will play at home his match against him Athletic Tordesillas.

Data sheetAtl. Bembibre:Rodrigues, Espi, Albizuri, Deivis, Basalo, Álex Contreras, José Manuel, Santín, Trento, Chirola and WillyArandina:Álvaro, Munguía, Alex Díez, Sagüés, Jorge Pesca, Álex Rovira, Koke, Marcos Barbero, Peli (Junyent, min. 65), Santin and MozoStadium:La Devesa Sports CenterGoals:Munguía (0-1, min. 74)