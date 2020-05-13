Mayors of Los Angeles and Tucson urge Latino aid for coronavirus. Garcetti and Romero urged Trump for an economic stimulus for the Hispanic community. Mayors described the growing need to include Hispanics, and especially the undocumented, in federal aid.

The mayor of Los Angeles (California), Eric Garcetti, and the mayor of Tucson (Arizona), Regina Romero, urged on Tuesday the Congress and the Government of President Donald Trump to include in any future economic stimulus package the Hispanic community, one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The call, in conjunction with the organization UnidosUS, was made in the middle of a virtual meeting of the heads of city councils to describe the growing need to include Hispanics, and especially the undocumented, in federal aid.

“This is the largest Latino city in the United States (…), and we have seen a huge gap in the federal response of the Government, in the health of the community and lately in the fear that the Trump Administration has implanted,” Garcetti warned of how the Hispanic community has experienced the pandemic in Los Angeles.

In that regard, Romero noted that lack of health insurance and poor access to the health system have greatly affected Hispanics on the Tucson border, and has further exposed them to the disease.

Janet Murguía, president of UnidosUS, which brings together about 250 community groups, highlighted that Latinos are at the forefront of the pandemic in essential jobs such as health care and the food supply chain, but they also represent a large number of workers who have lost their jobs in industries that have been devastated by COVID-19, such as tourism and restaurants.

The unemployment rate for Latinos has more than tripled, from 6% to 18.9%, according to data from the organization.

United States research last month shows that 61% of Hispanic households lost income as a result of the pandemic, a figure that Murguía said exposes the need for all Latinos, including undocumented immigrants, to be included in the new economic stimulus packages. federal.

Garcetti stressed that it is very important that aid includes immigrants covered by programs such as Temporary Protection Status (TPS), Deferred Action (DACA), and mixed families, who were excluded from the first CARES economic stimulus.

“This virus does not discriminate on the basis of economic status or immigration status,” stressed the head of the Los Angeles council.

