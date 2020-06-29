Spanish Television sets the date for the premiere of its new contest for the midday strip. ‘Blocked by the wall’, based on the Japanese format created by Nippon tv and Red Arrow Studios, will premiere on La 1 on July 6, 2020 at 2:10 p.m., the strip that until now occupied the program ‘TVEmos’. In this way, the contest will try to compete with the consolidated ‘The roulette of luck’ in Antena 3, ‘The contest of the year’ in Cuatro and with the magazine ‘Ya es mediodía’ in Telecinco.

Àngel Llàcer, presenter of ‘Blocked by the wall’

Àngel Llàcer jumps to Televisión Española to take the lead in this fun game show, produced by Gestmusic Endemol (‘Now I Fall!’), which will mix physical evidence, skill and knowledge, without losing the sense of humor. The Spanish adaptation of ‘Block Out’ will face two teams of family or friends on a wall that will put a series of obstacles that will complicate the different tests.

Mechanics

The teams, made up of four players, will have to overcome a round of questions and a final test that will combine knowledge, strategy, luck and good reflexes. But it won’t be that easy. While they answer the questions, they will have to balance on a narrow edge of a high wall, formed by moving blocks that push them out. If they fall, they lose.

If in ‘Pasapalabra’ seconds are accumulated for the « El Rosco » test, in « Blocked by the wall » they get points to gain more space and guarantee their stability in the final test. The duel continues until one of the teams runs out of players, with the last survivor being the winner of that installment.