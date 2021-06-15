L12 Ground Zero Media Access Not Provided: FGJCDMX

Regarding the events that occurred on Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), the Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) assures that no access to the media has been provided in the so-called Ground Zero, nor in the workshops where the staff of the Forensic Investigation and Expert Services Coordination works.

Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office details that “from the day of the accident, May 3, to date, access to the press has not been allowed, since the area continues to be protected by elements of the Secretariat Citizen Security (SSC), the Investigative Police (PDI) and the National Guard (GN), at the disposal of the competent Public Ministry Agent ”.

For the Attorney General’s Office, it is a commitment with the families of the victims, with the users of this Line, as well as with all citizens, to carry out a scientific investigation on the facts to define responsibilities and reach the true, so it has followed all the protocols in its work and the care of the evidence collected in the so-called Ground Zero.

“From the moment the Government of Mexico City and the Attorney General’s Office agreed on the details to carry out the cleaning work in the damaged area, as well as the disconnection of the road, the securing of cables, the removal of ballast (pebbles under the tracks), and the shoring of the structure, among others, the Ground Zero was cordoned off and no one other than the accredited personnel entered that space, “it added.

In coordination with the Secretariats of Works and Services (SOBSE), as well as that of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRyPC), and with the presence of a notary public to attest to everything that has been carried out, the access of people was not allowed unrelated to the research work, between the Los Olivos and Tezonco stations, where the structure collapsed.

“The FGJCDMX, in order to protect the chain of custody, protected that any evidence or data of proof could be altered with the presence of unauthorized persons to remain in said area. Each evidence obtained and material collected by the expert experts of this Prosecutor’s Office was properly packed and, with the accompaniment of the Investigative Police ”, it is added.

jcp