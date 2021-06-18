L12 and elections derail Q4 …

Covid-19 infections on the rise …

In addition to a couple of wagons at the Olivos station in Tláhuac, the (unjustifiable) tragedy that occurred on May 3 on Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System, which left 26 dead and more than 80 injured, also derailed the original six-year plan of the 4T and, apart from morning stitches, the succession proposal of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, placing him and his government before the dilemma of insisting on the promotion and defense of those who from the beginning were considered favorites or undertaking the arduous exercise of defining new profiles for 2024.

This, aggravated by the electoral disaster of last Sunday the 6th, which practically nullified the possibilities of the questioned Claudia Sheinbaum and the “frontal war” that her team and its allies in many other areas of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) undertook against Marcelo Ebrard, now have the Tabasco, according to those close to him, on the verge of collapse, outraged by the consequences of the railway accident, electorally defeated in the center of the country and, worst of all, “without cards on the table …”.

That is why, then, we insist, both within the government of the 4T and in surrounding areas, increasingly solid versions emerge about the imminent outbreak of a great confrontation in the face of the succession that, initially at least, point to the Zacatecan coordinator of the official fraction in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal – whose permanent presence in the being and work of the current government is well known – or the boss in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo – promoter, in his moment, of one of the formulas that sought to direct Morena— as protagonists-interested, as well as others —no more than a couple, certainly— that in the midst of the emergency could be considered.

At the same time, it is not enough to refer to the bid that for control of the government party and many of the positions, and budgets without a doubt, that were without direct responsibility after the elections and that today encourage the increasingly fierce confrontation between the various tribes of the ruling party, given the practical absence of a leadership capable of controlling the overwhelming ambitions and interests of the different groups, since neither the always obsequious Mario Delgado Carrillo nor the extremist Citlalli Hernández seem to be in a position to get involved.

There, then, some of the reasons for the wakefulness of We Know Who …

Asterisks

* In the end, as anticipated, a federal judge granted the Tijuana Country Club the definitive suspension that, in fact, cancels any possibility of illegal expropriation that, claiming a supposed collective profit, was intended by the unpresentable dark-haired governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez. Well…

* Where things do not seem to be progressing is at the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation, whose institutional strength and prestige, its philanthropic work, are still at risk, as a result of the withdrawal of their family resources from the founder who, today, continue to resist serving sentences in her against. Ufff …

Let’s meet on Sunday with another matter of a political nature.

