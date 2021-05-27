Kyrie sets his return on fire: “Boston is racist, everyone knows it”

The history of heartbreak. Kyrie Irving returns to Boston to play a round far removed from what the match should have been: just the first. And at the first change it seems that the Celtics are going to chase each other if things do not change much in a short time. The Nets are 2-0 up and threaten to send home sooner rather than later a team that will start a long day of reflection in the form of summer. One that will serve to analyze the structural and sports crisis of a franchise that is the most winning in NBA history (17 rings, tied with the Lakers), but he’s only won one title since 1986, a crisis too big that does not plan to see its end in the short term, either due to its own demerits or due to current competitiveness.

One way or another, Kyrie eliminating them from the playoffs will not be a dish of good taste for the Boston fan. The point guard was one of the few movements that conservative Danny Ainge dared to make, and he backfired, with loose chemistry, the first defects that were seen to Brad Stevens and the team eliminated in the conference semifinals after two consecutive Eastern finals. The project suffered and seemed to see the light last year, when the Celtics fell two victories away from the Finals; but it was all a mere mirage and reality has prevailed in this course, with play-in included and a lot of work ahead to set the course for the franchise.

Of course, before you have to settle accounts with Kyrie, designated as the culprit of everything by the fans. And the base was the first to add fuel to the fire: “Boston is a racist city, everyone knows it“, he assured. A small comment from a player who knows, in his mind, that the reception will be hostile. Irving averages, by the way, 22 points with more than 50% in shots in the first two games of the series. Now , in Boston, he will be able to pass sentence and finish crushing the team that he left dying with his passage through the franchise. The place where he built his reputation as a troublemaker. The one who has suffered the most during his stay. We are talking about the Celtics, of course. A team adrift.